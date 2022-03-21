Menu
2008 Toyota Tundra

277,103 KM

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

277,103KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8734682
  • Stock #: cr-100
  • VIN: 5TFLT52148X025722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 277,103 KM

Vehicle Description

NO GST This is a consignment vehicle from one of our business partners. This truck is being sold AS IS no Manitoba Safety, you will have to safety the vehicle to register. Perfect Farm or Yard Truck, Automatic, V-8, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Trailer Hitch, Spray in liner. Air blows cold. Mechanically a nice truck, cosmetically  not pretty, Dents, scrapes , rips, in interior , this truck does not show very well cosmetically. We have tried to show all the cosmetic flaws in the photo's. Please email, or call to make an appointment to view.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

