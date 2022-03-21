$4,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Tundra
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8734682
- Stock #: cr-100
- VIN: 5TFLT52148X025722
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 277,103 KM
Vehicle Description
NO GST This is a consignment vehicle from one of our business partners. This truck is being sold AS IS no Manitoba Safety, you will have to safety the vehicle to register. Perfect Farm or Yard Truck, Automatic, V-8, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Trailer Hitch, Spray in liner. Air blows cold. Mechanically a nice truck, cosmetically not pretty, Dents, scrapes , rips, in interior , this truck does not show very well cosmetically. We have tried to show all the cosmetic flaws in the photo's. Please email, or call to make an appointment to view.
