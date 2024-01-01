Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and affordable sedan thats perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2009 Pontiac G5 from The Used Car Factory. This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 2.2L V4 engine, making it a fun and efficient choice for your daily commute. With only 57,422 km on the odometer, this G5 is just getting started.</p><p>Enjoy the open-air experience with the sunroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity. This G5 is loaded with features youll love, including power windows, locks, and mirrors, cruise control, and a premium sound system.</p><p><strong>Heres what makes this Pontiac G5 stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the open-air experience of a sunroof.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free with Bluetooth for your phone and music.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear sound with the premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 57,422 km, this G5 has plenty of life left in it.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry with Remote Starter: </strong>Gm Factory remote starter and keyless entry.<p>Several Warranty Options Available,</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821</p></li></ul>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Pontiac G5