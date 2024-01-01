$9,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac G5
Only 57,422 KM Sunroof
2009 Pontiac G5
Only 57,422 KM Sunroof
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,422 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and affordable sedan that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2009 Pontiac G5 from The Used Car Factory. This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 2.2L V4 engine, making it a fun and efficient choice for your daily commute. With only 57,422 km on the odometer, this G5 is just getting started.
Enjoy the open-air experience with the sunroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity. This G5 is loaded with features you'll love, including power windows, locks, and mirrors, cruise control, and a premium sound system.
Here's what makes this Pontiac G5 stand out:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the open-air experience of a sunroof.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with Bluetooth for your phone and music.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear sound with the premium sound system.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors.
- Low Mileage: With only 57,422 km, this G5 has plenty of life left in it.
- Keyless Entry with Remote Starter: Gm Factory remote starter and keyless entry.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
Call Dealer
204-541-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-541-1277