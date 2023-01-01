Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

169,822 KM

Details Description Features

$8,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,444

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

  1. 1686345373
  2. 1686345373
  3. 1686345373
  4. 1686345373
  5. 1686345373
  6. 1686345373
  7. 1686345373
  8. 1686345373
  9. 1686345373
  10. 1686345373
  11. 1686345373
  12. 1686345373
  13. 1686345373
  14. 1686345373
  15. 1686345373
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,444

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
169,822KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049058
  • Stock #: C-1001B
  • VIN: 1g1pf5sc1c7144646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Manitoba Vehicle, New Safety, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors.

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 169,822 KM
$8,444 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 27,243 KM
$25,345 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 140,605 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Used Car Factory

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory