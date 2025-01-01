Menu
<p data-start=90 data-end=151><strong data-start=90 data-end=151>2012 Chevrolet Silverado LS Crew Cab 4x4 – 4.8L V8 Power!</strong></p><p data-start=153 data-end=402>Tough, capable, and ready for work or play — this 2012 Silverado LS Crew Cab 4x4 delivers dependable performance and everyday comfort. Powered by the legendary 4.8L V8 engine, it’s built to tow, haul, and handle Manitoba’s seasons with confidence.</p><p data-start=404 data-end=700>This Silverado offers a spacious Crew Cab interior with seating for the whole family or crew, and a durable bed ready for any job. Classic Chevy styling, smooth ride quality, and proven reliability make this truck an outstanding value for anyone seeking a dependable 4x4 at an affordable price.</p><p data-start=702 data-end=938>✅ 4.8L V8 engine<br data-start=718 data-end=721 />✅ 4x4 capability<br data-start=737 data-end=740 />✅ Crew Cab with full-size rear doors<br data-start=776 data-end=779 />✅ Automatic transmission<br data-start=803 data-end=806 />✅ Power windows, locks, and mirrors<br data-start=841 data-end=844 />✅ Tow package<br data-start=857 data-end=860 />✅ Air conditioning<br data-start=878 data-end=881 />✅ <strong data-start=883 data-end=936 data-is-only-node=>Includes 1-Year Unlimited-KM Powertrain Warranty!</strong></p><p data-start=940 data-end=1024>Don’t miss your chance to own this well-maintained Silverado that’s built to last!</p><p data-start=1026 data-end=1121><strong data-start=1026 data-end=1119>The Used Car Factory in Oakbank — where great vehicles and genuine service come standard.</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1123 data-end=1234>We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

285,422 KM

$10,555

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

13121804

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,555

+ taxes & licensing

285,422KM
VIN 3GCPKREA9CG299695

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 285,422 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Included

Climate Control

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

