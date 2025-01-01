$10,555+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$10,555
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 285,422 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevrolet Silverado LS Crew Cab 4x4 – 4.8L V8 Power!
Tough, capable, and ready for work or play — this 2012 Silverado LS Crew Cab 4x4 delivers dependable performance and everyday comfort. Powered by the legendary 4.8L V8 engine, it’s built to tow, haul, and handle Manitoba’s seasons with confidence.
This Silverado offers a spacious Crew Cab interior with seating for the whole family or crew, and a durable bed ready for any job. Classic Chevy styling, smooth ride quality, and proven reliability make this truck an outstanding value for anyone seeking a dependable 4x4 at an affordable price.
✅ 4.8L V8 engine
✅ 4x4 capability
✅ Crew Cab with full-size rear doors
✅ Automatic transmission
✅ Power windows, locks, and mirrors
✅ Tow package
✅ Air conditioning
✅ Includes 1-Year Unlimited-KM Powertrain Warranty!
Don’t miss your chance to own this well-maintained Silverado that’s built to last!
The Used Car Factory in Oakbank — where great vehicles and genuine service come standard.
We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
Vehicle Features
204-541-1277