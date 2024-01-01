Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile vehicle that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2012 Suzuki SX4. This silver hatchback boasts a sleek and stylish design, offering ample cargo space for all your adventures. With its 2.0L I4 engine and automatic transmission, this SX4 delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience.</p><p>This well-maintained vehicle comes equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with heated mirrors for those chilly mornings. Stay connected with the built-in CD player, and cruise in comfort with the help of cruise control and tilt steering wheel. With 107,315km on the odometer, this SX4 is ready for many more years of reliable service.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Suzuki SX4 a standout choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Anti-theft System:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing your investment is protected.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your vehicle without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Power Steering:</strong> Effortless maneuvering for a more enjoyable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Side Air Bags:</strong> Providing added safety and peace of mind for you and your passengers.</li></ul><p>We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.</p><p>Comes with a 3 month Warranty at no extra cost, several upgrade options available.</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821</p>

2012 Suzuki SX4

107,315 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
107,315KM
Good Condition
VIN JS2YB5A3XC6308321

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,315 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

