2012 Suzuki SX4
ONLY 107,315 KMS
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile vehicle that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2012 Suzuki SX4. This silver hatchback boasts a sleek and stylish design, offering ample cargo space for all your adventures. With its 2.0L I4 engine and automatic transmission, this SX4 delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience.
This well-maintained vehicle comes equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with heated mirrors for those chilly mornings. Stay connected with the built-in CD player, and cruise in comfort with the help of cruise control and tilt steering wheel. With 107,315km on the odometer, this SX4 is ready for many more years of reliable service.
Here are five features that make this Suzuki SX4 a standout choice:
- All Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Anti-theft System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your investment is protected.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your vehicle without fumbling for your keys.
- Power Steering: Effortless maneuvering for a more enjoyable driving experience.
- Side Air Bags: Providing added safety and peace of mind for you and your passengers.
We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.
Comes with a 3 month Warranty at no extra cost, several upgrade options available.
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
204-541-1277