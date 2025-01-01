Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Consignment Vehicle only one tax no GST. </p><p>Vehicle is rebuilt</p><p>2013 Chevrolet Extended Cab, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Running Boards, Mud Flaps, Am/FM CD, with Bluetooth, and more...</p><p>Shows Well, transferable safety.</p><p>Several Warranty Options Available,</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821</p><p> </p>

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

257,801 KM

Details Description Features

$11,444

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS EXT CAB

Watch This Vehicle
13067686

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS EXT CAB

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,444

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
257,801KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCRCREA9DZ371891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 257,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Consignment Vehicle only one tax no GST. 

Vehicle is rebuilt

2013 Chevrolet Extended Cab, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Running Boards, Mud Flaps, Am/FM CD, with Bluetooth, and more...

Shows Well, transferable safety.

Several Warranty Options Available,

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS EXT CAB for sale in Oakbank, MB
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS EXT CAB 257,801 KM $11,444 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 7 Pass, Sunroof, Bluetooth for sale in Oakbank, MB
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 7 Pass, Sunroof, Bluetooth 178,318 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse 3LT Leather 2 Sunroofs No Accidents for sale in Oakbank, MB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse 3LT Leather 2 Sunroofs No Accidents 97,669 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Used Car Factory

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,444

+ taxes & licensing>

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500