$11,444+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS EXT CAB
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS EXT CAB
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$11,444
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 257,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Consignment Vehicle only one tax no GST.
Vehicle is rebuilt
2013 Chevrolet Extended Cab, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Running Boards, Mud Flaps, Am/FM CD, with Bluetooth, and more...
Shows Well, transferable safety.
Several Warranty Options Available,
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
Call Dealer
204-541-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-541-1277