2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

84,778 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ONLY 84,788 KM 4X4 1 OWNER ACCIDENT FREE

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ONLY 84,788 KM 4X4 1 OWNER ACCIDENT FREE

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9153250
  • Stock #: P-3128
  • VIN: 1GCNKPEH3EZ140747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 84,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon More Photo's to follow:

Pride of ownership shows on this truck !

Extremely Low Miles, One Owner, Local, and Accident Free, a perfect carfax

Air, Tilt, Cruise, Am/Fm/CD/Sat/Bluetooth Radio, Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, tonneau Cover

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

