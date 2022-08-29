$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ONLY 84,788 KM 4X4 1 OWNER ACCIDENT FREE
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9153250
- Stock #: P-3128
- VIN: 1GCNKPEH3EZ140747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 84,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon More Photo's to follow:
Pride of ownership shows on this truck !
Extremely Low Miles, One Owner, Local, and Accident Free, a perfect carfax
Air, Tilt, Cruise, Am/Fm/CD/Sat/Bluetooth Radio, Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, tonneau Cover
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
