2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab Long Box w/1WT
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9363367
- Stock #: CC-1002
- VIN: 3GCUKPEC6EG512145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 144,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Perfect Carfax, 2014 Silverado 1500 Crew Long Box W/T. Upgraded to cloth Interior seats, Carpeted floors, upgraded grill, upgraded head lights, and Leather wraped steering wheel. Air, Tilt, Cruise, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors, plus so much more.
This hard to find crew long box is priced to sell !
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
