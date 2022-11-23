Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

144,772 KM

$21,555

+ tax & licensing
$21,555

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab Long Box w/1WT

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab Long Box w/1WT

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,555

+ taxes & licensing

144,772KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363367
  • Stock #: CC-1002
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC6EG512145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 144,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Perfect Carfax, 2014 Silverado 1500 Crew Long Box W/T. Upgraded to cloth Interior seats, Carpeted floors, upgraded grill, upgraded head lights, and Leather wraped steering wheel. Air, Tilt, Cruise, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Locks, and  Mirrors, plus so much more.

This hard to find crew long box is priced to sell !

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

