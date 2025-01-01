$22,995+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE CREW CAB HEATED LEATHER SEATS
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 191,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon Crew Cab, Heated Power Leather bench seat, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Z-71 Suspension, Chrome Steps, Trailer Tow Package and so much more,
Comes with a 3 month Warranty at no extra cost, several upgrade options available.
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
