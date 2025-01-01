Menu
<p>Coming Soon Crew Cab, Heated Power Leather bench seat, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Z-71 Suspension, Chrome Steps, Trailer Tow Package and so much more,</p><p>Comes with a 3 month Warranty at no extra cost, several upgrade options available.</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821</p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

191,522 KM

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
191,522KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC7EG331876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 191,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon Crew Cab, Heated Power Leather bench seat, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Z-71 Suspension, Chrome Steps, Trailer Tow Package and so much more,

Comes with a 3 month Warranty at no extra cost, several upgrade options available.

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821

Vehicle Features

Packages

3SA
AZ3
BTV
BVQ
C49
C5Z
CJ2
GU6
GXG
H1Y
IO5
JL1
K05
K47
KI4
KNP
L83
MYC
N37
NZZ
PDU
RBX
UHN
Z71
ZY1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

