<p>2014 Sorento LX with only 114,388 KM, V-6, Accident Free, AWD, Manitoba Vehicle, New Michelin Tires, New Safety ,Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Power Seat, keyless entry, Push Button Start, and so much more...Very well appointed and ready to go</p><p> </p><p>We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.</p><p> </p><p>Several Warranty Options Available,</p><p> </p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p> </p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p> </p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821</p>

2014 Kia Sorento

114,388 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento

AWD | V-6 | Accident-Free| Low Km

2014 Kia Sorento

AWD | V-6 | Accident-Free| Low Km

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,388KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA76EG432256

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,388 KM

2014 Sorento LX with only 114,388 KM, V-6, Accident Free, AWD, Manitoba Vehicle, New Michelin Tires, New Safety ,Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Power Seat, keyless entry, Push Button Start, and so much more...Very well appointed and ready to go

 

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.

 

Several Warranty Options Available,

 

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

 

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

 

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2014 Kia Sorento