$7,744+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
Only 150,991 KM /Bluetooth/Backup Camera
2014 Nissan Rogue
Only 150,991 KM /Bluetooth/Backup Camera
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$7,744
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,991 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2014 Nissan Rogue S FWD – Fresh Safety & Ready To Go! 🚗
We are selling this Rogue for one of our customers. This Rogue has a new Safety, and is priced under $8000.00
Looking for a dependable SUV with great versatility, comfort, and all-weather capability? This 2014 Nissan Rogue S FWD is fully serviced and ready for its next owner!
✅ 150,991 KM
✅ Automatic Transmission
✅ Back up Camera
✅ Brand New Safety Inspection
✅ New Front & Rear Brake Pads and Rotors
✅ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area
✅ Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine
✅ Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
✅ Air Conditioning
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Keyless Entry
The Rogue is known for its smooth ride, practical interior, and excellent winter driving capability — making it a perfect Manitoba SUV for commuting, road trips, or family use.
Come see why the Nissan Rogue continues to be one of Canada’s most popular compact SUVs!
Get Pre-Approved
Apply Today Drive Today
Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.
We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.
The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
Call Dealer
204-541-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-541-1277