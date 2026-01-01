2014 Nissan Rogue

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<div class=relative basis-auto flex-col -mb-(--composer-overlap-px) pb-(--composer-overlap-px) [--composer-overlap-px:28px] grow flex><div class=flex flex-col text-sm><div class=qMYqUG_convSearchResultHighlightRoot><div class= data-turn-id-container=request-WEB:af81e8b9-06c3-41c5-92bd-a8b31289800d-0 data-is-intersecting=true><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-WEB:af81e8b9-06c3-41c5-92bd-a8b31289800d-0 data-turn-id-container=request-WEB:af81e8b9-06c3-41c5-92bd-a8b31289800d-0 data-testid=conversation-turn-2 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=assistant><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=adc603ec-8c19-4397-bcfe-a707c8504f39 data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5 data-turn-start-message=true><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert wrap-break-word w-full dark markdown-new-styling><p data-start=0 data-end=59>🚗 2014 Nissan Rogue S FWD – Fresh Safety & Ready To Go! 🚗</p><p data-start=61 data-end=252>We are selling this Rogue for one of our customers. This Rogue has a new Safety, and is priced under $8000.00 </p><p data-start=61 data-end=252>Looking for a dependable SUV with great versatility, comfort, and all-weather capability? This 2014 <span class=hover:entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline><span class=whitespace-normal>Nissan Rogue</span></span> S FWD is fully serviced and ready for its next owner!</p><p data-start=254 data-end=592>✅ 150,991 KM<br data-start=266 data-end=269>✅ Automatic Transmission<br data-start=293 data-end=296>✅ Back up Camera<br data-start=312 data-end=315>✅ Brand New Safety Inspection<br data-start=344 data-end=347 data-is-only-node=>✅ New Front & Rear Brake Pads and Rotors<br data-start=387 data-end=390>✅ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area<br data-start=422 data-end=425>✅ Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=459 data-end=462>✅ Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity<br data-start=497 data-end=500>✅ Air Conditioning<br data-start=518 data-end=521>✅ Cruise Control<br data-start=537 data-end=540>✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=572 data-end=575>✅ Keyless Entry</p><p data-start=594 data-end=770>The Rogue is known for its smooth ride, practical interior, and excellent winter driving capability — making it a perfect Manitoba SUV for commuting, road trips, or family use.</p><p data-start=772 data-end=860>Come see why the Nissan Rogue continues to be one of Canada’s most popular compact SUVs!</p><p data-start=862 data-end=1177 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Get Pre-Approved<br data-start=878 data-end=881>Apply Today Drive Today<br data-start=904 data-end=907>Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.<br data-start=962 data-end=965>We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.<br data-start=1074 data-end=1077 data-is-only-node=>All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.<br data-start=1127 data-end=1130>The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821.</p></div></div></div></div><div class=z-0 flex min-h-[46px] justify-start> </div><div class=mt-3 w-full empty:hidden><div class=text-center> </div></div></div></div></section></div></div><div 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2014 Nissan Rogue

150,991 KM

Details Description Features

$7,744

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Rogue

Only 150,991 KM /Bluetooth/Backup Camera

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14138590

2014 Nissan Rogue

Only 150,991 KM /Bluetooth/Backup Camera

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,744

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
150,991KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT9EC798480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,991 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2014 Nissan Rogue S FWD – Fresh Safety & Ready To Go! 🚗

We are selling this Rogue for one of our customers. This Rogue has a new Safety, and is priced under $8000.00 

Looking for a dependable SUV with great versatility, comfort, and all-weather capability? This 2014 Nissan Rogue S FWD is fully serviced and ready for its next owner!

✅ 150,991 KM
✅ Automatic Transmission
✅ Back up Camera
✅ Brand New Safety Inspection
✅ New Front & Rear Brake Pads and Rotors
✅ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area
✅ Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine
✅ Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
✅ Air Conditioning
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Keyless Entry

The Rogue is known for its smooth ride, practical interior, and excellent winter driving capability — making it a perfect Manitoba SUV for commuting, road trips, or family use.

Come see why the Nissan Rogue continues to be one of Canada’s most popular compact SUVs!

Get Pre-Approved
Apply Today Drive Today
Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.
We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.
The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821.

       

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

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$7,744

+ taxes & licensing>

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2014 Nissan Rogue