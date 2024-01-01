Menu
Local, New Safety, very nicely equipped 3.2 L V-6 Cherokee North, with Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power heated Mirrors, Cold Weather Group Heated Eats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Remote Start, 8.4 touchscreen, with Back-Up Camera, AM/FM/SXM and Bluetooth, Remote USB port.

2015 Jeep Cherokee

172,672 KM

Details

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD North 3.2L V6, Heated Seats

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD North 3.2L V6, Heated Seats

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
172,672KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS3FW686234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, New Safety, very nicely equipped 3.2 L V-6 Cherokee North, with Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power heated Mirrors, Cold Weather Group Heated Eats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Remote Start, 8.4 touchscreen, with Back-Up Camera, AM/FM/SXM and Bluetooth, Remote USB port. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

26J
A5X9
ADE
DFH
DMD
EHB
PXR
RA3
SDA
TRF
WAC
XAC

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2015 Jeep Cherokee