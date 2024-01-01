$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
4WD North 3.2L V6, Heated Seats
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, New Safety, very nicely equipped 3.2 L V-6 Cherokee North, with Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power heated Mirrors, Cold Weather Group Heated Eats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Remote Start, 8.4 touchscreen, with Back-Up Camera, AM/FM/SXM and Bluetooth, Remote USB port.
