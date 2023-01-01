$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-541-1277
2015 Nissan Micra
4dr HB Man SV
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10219416
- Stock #: P-3140B
- VIN: 3N1CK3CPXFL213375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,220 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Micra SV, Very Low Km Only 74,220 KM, Brand New Tires, Accident Free , Local trade , 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Air Conditioning, Power windows, Power mirrors, Power door locks. Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, plus so much more..
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.