2015 Nissan Micra

74,220 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB Man SV

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB Man SV

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219416
  • Stock #: P-3140B
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CPXFL213375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,220 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Micra SV, Very Low Km Only 74,220 KM, Brand New Tires, Accident Free , Local trade , 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Air Conditioning, Power windows, Power mirrors, Power door locks. Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, plus so much more..

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

