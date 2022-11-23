Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

110,777 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD Navigation, Heated Leather, 8.4 screen

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD Navigation, Heated Leather, 8.4 screen

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,777KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9436932
  Stock #: P-3130
  VIN: 1C4PJMCB8GW221577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Arriving Soon, Very Well equipped 4WD Jeep Cherokee North. 

Granite Crystal Metallic with Black Leather interior,

Customer Preferred Package 24J North All−Season Group

Black Heated Leather−faced bucket seats

Cold Weather Group:

All−season floor mats, Leather−wrapped shift knob, Power heated exterior mirrors, Heated front seats, Windshield wiper de−icer

& Heated steering wheel

Comfort & Convenience Group:

Cargo net Tonneau cargo cover, Auto−dimming rear-view mirror w/ mic.  Keyless Enter ’n Go w/ push start, Remote proximity keyless entry, A/C w/ dual zone auto. temp. control, Premium air filter, Power 8−way adjustable driver seat,  Power 4−way driver lumbar adjust,  Power liftgate , Security alarm,  Remote start system,  Universal garage door opener,  Humidity sensor,  Uconnect 8.4−in , SiriusXM/Hands−free , GPS antenna input,  Remote USB port,   Navigation,  8.4−inch touchscreen,  9 amplified speakers, and subwoofer , Parkview Rear Back−Up Camera and so much more

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

24J
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

