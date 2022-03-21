Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

58,260 KM

$17,444

+ tax & licensing
$17,444

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

One owner, no accidents, low km

2016 Nissan Sentra

One owner, no accidents, low km

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,444

+ taxes & licensing

58,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8914633
  • Stock #: P-31523
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7GL646249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon, Accident Free, One Owner, Local Vehicle, extremely well taken care of pride of ownership shows here.

No disappointments here.

 

Nicely equipped with power windows, mirrors, and door locks, Bluetooth, Backup Camera and heated seats plus more.

 

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

