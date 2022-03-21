$17,444+ tax & licensing
204-541-1277
2016 Nissan Sentra
One owner, no accidents, low km
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,444
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8914633
- Stock #: P-31523
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP7GL646249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon, Accident Free, One Owner, Local Vehicle, extremely well taken care of pride of ownership shows here.
No disappointments here.
Nicely equipped with power windows, mirrors, and door locks, Bluetooth, Backup Camera and heated seats plus more.
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
