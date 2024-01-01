Menu
Coming soon, Safety done, just going to get detailed, 2017 Very well equipped AWD Equinox, comes with a Fresh Safety, the 301 HP 3.6L V6 , AWD,  Power Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, 8 Way Power drivers seat, heated seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and so much more. 

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

164,923 KM

V-6, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF

V-6, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

V-6, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

164,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFE34H6180407

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,923 KM

Coming soon, Safety done, just going to get detailed, 2017 Very well equipped AWD Equinox, comes with a Fresh Safety, the 301 HP 3.6L V6 , AWD,  Power Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, 8 Way Power drivers seat, heated seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and so much more. 

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Packages

1LT
AFJ
AR9
C3H
CF5
K05
MX0
PCY
QYZ
RVF
UHQ
VQG

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

204-541-1277

2017 Chevrolet Equinox