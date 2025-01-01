Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

163,864 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
13316741

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,864KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEHXHZ313057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,864 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4, LT, Heated Seats only 124,431 KM for sale in Oakbank, MB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4, LT, Heated Seats only 124,431 KM 124,431 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 WT for sale in Oakbank, MB
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 WT 252,863 KM $11,444 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline only 79259 KM for sale in Oakbank, MB
2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline only 79259 KM 79,259 KM $18,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Used Car Factory

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500