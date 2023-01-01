$27,555+ tax & licensing
204-541-1277
2017 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,555
- Listing ID: 9773431
- Stock #: P-3132
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT9HS725289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Very well equipped truck with hard Tonneau cover, Premium cloth front bucket seats, with Power 10−way driver seat w/lumbar adj, Bucket seats, Rear 60/40 split folding seat, 115−volt auxiliary power outlet, Power lumbar adjust, Fold−flat load floor with storage, Pickup box lighting , 20x8−in chrome−clad aluminum wheels P275/60R20 BSW All−Season tires, Bright tubular side steps, Tow hooks, Fog lamps, 7−in customizable cluster display, Steering wheel−mounted audio controls, Bright exterior mirrors, Bright power folding, heated mirrors w/signals, Universal garage door opener, Bright grille with bright billets, Bright dual rear exhaust tips, Full−size temporary use spare tire, Electric shift−on−demand transfer case, Sun visors w/ illum. vanity mirrors O/head console w/garage door opener Leather−wrapped steering wheel
Protection Group Transfer case skid plate, Front suspension skid plate,
Comfort Group Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Trailer Tow Mirrors, & Brake Group , Trailer Brake Control, Blk power man fold trailer tow mirror, Trailer tow mirrors,
Remote start, system Security alarm, 8−speed Torque Flite automatic ,3.92 rear axle ratio , Anti−spin differential rear axle, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ Fuel Saver MDS, Engine oil heat exchanger, Heavy−duty transmission oil cooler, Heavy−duty engine cooling, Power sunroof , Hitch, and so much more
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
