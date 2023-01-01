Menu
2017 RAM 1500

134,525 KM

$27,555

+ tax & licensing
$27,555

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,555

+ taxes & licensing

134,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773431
  • Stock #: P-3132
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT9HS725289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped truck with hard Tonneau cover, Premium cloth front bucket seats, with Power 10−way driver seat w/lumbar adj, Bucket seats, Rear 60/40 split folding seat, 115−volt auxiliary power outlet, Power lumbar adjust, Fold−flat load floor with storage, Pickup box lighting , 20x8−in chrome−clad aluminum wheels P275/60R20 BSW All−Season tires, Bright tubular side steps, Tow hooks, Fog lamps, 7−in customizable cluster display, Steering wheel−mounted audio controls, Bright exterior mirrors, Bright power folding, heated mirrors w/signals, Universal garage door opener, Bright grille with bright billets, Bright dual rear exhaust tips, Full−size temporary use spare tire, Electric shift−on−demand transfer case, Sun visors w/ illum. vanity mirrors O/head console w/garage door opener Leather−wrapped steering wheel

Protection Group Transfer case skid plate, Front suspension skid plate,

Comfort Group Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Trailer Tow Mirrors, & Brake Group , Trailer Brake Control, Blk power man fold trailer tow mirror, Trailer tow mirrors,

Remote start, system Security alarm, 8−speed Torque Flite automatic ,3.92 rear axle ratio , Anti−spin differential rear axle, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ Fuel Saver MDS, Engine oil heat exchanger, Heavy−duty transmission oil cooler, Heavy−duty engine cooling, Power sunroof , Hitch, and so much more

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Packages

26X

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

