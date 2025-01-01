$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
AWD /SLE/ 2.0L/ Heated Seats Remote Starter
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon Local vehicle very low KM. AWD Terrain with the upgraded 2.0 L engine, Heated Power Seats, Remote Control Starter, Push Button Start, Brand New Goodyear All Weather Tires, New Safety.
We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
