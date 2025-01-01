Menu
<p>Coming Soon  Local vehicle very low KM. AWD Terrain with the upgraded 2.0 L engine, Heated Power Seats, Remote Control Starter, Push Button Start,  Brand New Goodyear All Weather Tires, New Safety.</p><p>We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.</p><p>Several Warranty Options Available,</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821</p>

2018 GMC Terrain

77,702 KM

AWD /SLE/ 2.0L/ Heated Seats Remote Starter

AWD /SLE/ 2.0L/ Heated Seats Remote Starter

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
77,702KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEX3JL126204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon  Local vehicle very low KM. AWD Terrain with the upgraded 2.0 L engine, Heated Power Seats, Remote Control Starter, Push Button Start,  Brand New Goodyear All Weather Tires, New Safety.

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821

Vehicle Features

Packages

3SA
AR9
FHB
GAZ
H1T
IOR
K05
LTG
M3H
RSX
RUB
V92

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

