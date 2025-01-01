Menu
2018 Infiniti Q50

99,639 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
12207363

Location

Kam's Auto

609 Main St., Oakbank, MB R0E 1J2

431-877-5341

Used
99,639KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,639 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

431-877-XXXX

431-877-5341

2018 Infiniti Q50