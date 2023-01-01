$29,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4X4
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9754495
- Stock #: P-3133
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX8JD592559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free 2018 Trailhawk Hydro Blue 4x4
SafetyTec Group: Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System, Power, heated mirrors with turn signals and lamps Exterior mirrors with supplemental turn signals, Exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps, Blind–Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross–Path Detection
Cold Weather Group: Front heated seats ,Heated exterior mirrors, Windshield wiper de–icer, Heated steering wheel
Comfort & Convenience Group: Auto–dimming rearview mirror. Tonneau cover, Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start
Remote proximity keyless entry, A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control,Premium cabin air filter, Power 8–way adjustable driver seat, Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust, Power liftgate, Security alarm., Remote start system, Universal garage door opener, Humidity sensor, 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with ESS ,700–amp maintenance–free battery, Engine Stop–Start System, Bright dual exhaust tips, CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof
Vehicle Features
