2018 Jeep Cherokee

128,260 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754495
  • Stock #: P-3133
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX8JD592559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free 2018 Trailhawk Hydro Blue 4x4

SafetyTec Group: Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System, Power, heated mirrors with turn signals and lamps Exterior mirrors with supplemental turn signals, Exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps, Blind–Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross–Path Detection

Cold Weather Group:  Front heated seats ,Heated exterior mirrors, Windshield wiper de–icer,  Heated steering wheel

Comfort & Convenience Group: Auto–dimming rearview mirror. Tonneau cover, Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start

Remote proximity keyless entry, A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control,Premium cabin air filter, Power 8–way adjustable driver seat, Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust, Power liftgate, Security alarm., Remote start system, Universal garage door opener, Humidity sensor, 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with ESS ,700–amp maintenance–free battery, Engine Stop–Start System, Bright dual exhaust tips, CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

