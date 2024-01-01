Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable heavy-duty truck? Look no further than this Accident Free, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT Crew Cab at The Used Car Factory. With its powerful 6.6L Duramax V8 diesel engine, this Silverado is ready to tackle any job. It comes equipped with 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating challenging terrain and hauling heavy loads.

This Silverado features a spacious and comfortable crew cab with black cloth interior, perfect for accommodating passengers or hauling cargo. It also boasts a long list of desirable features including air conditioning, heated mirrors, power windows, and cruise control.

This Silverado is a great option for those seeking a durable and dependable work truck or a family vehicle that can handle the demands of everyday life. With only 128,064 km on the odometer, this truck is not going to last long.

  1. Powerful Duramax V8 Diesel Engine: This truck is built for power and performance, ready to handle the toughest tasks.
  2. Allison 6 Speed Automatic Transmission:  Smooth shifting, proven reliability. 
  3. Spacious Crew Cab: Enjoy ample room for 6 passengers and cargo with the comfortable crew cab design.
  4. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive capability.
  5. Loaded with Features: This Silverado is equipped with a long list of features that make it a pleasure to drive.

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit. Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety. Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

128,064 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Only 128,064 KM, Duramax No Accidents

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Only 128,064 KM, Duramax No Accidents

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,064KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KSEYXKF264688

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 128,064 KM

Looking for a reliable and capable heavy-duty truck? Look no further than this Accident Free, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT Crew Cab at The Used Car Factory. With its powerful 6.6L Duramax V8 diesel engine, this Silverado is ready to tackle any job. It comes equipped with 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating challenging terrain and hauling heavy loads.

This Silverado features a spacious and comfortable crew cab with black cloth interior, perfect for accommodating passengers or hauling cargo. It also boasts a long list of desirable features including air conditioning, heated mirrors, power windows, and cruise control.

This Silverado is a great option for those seeking a durable and dependable work truck or a family vehicle that can handle the demands of everyday life. With only 128,064 km on the odometer, this truck is not going to last long.

  1. Powerful Duramax V8 Diesel Engine: This truck is built for power and performance, ready to handle the toughest tasks.
  2. Allison 6 Speed Automatic Transmission:  Smooth shifting, proven reliability. 
  3. Spacious Crew Cab: Enjoy ample room for 6 passengers and cargo with the comfortable crew cab design.
  4. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive capability.
  5. Loaded with Features: This Silverado is equipped with a long list of features that make it a pleasure to drive.

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit. Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety. Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821

Packages

1LT
AZ3
BTV
C7A
GAZ
GT4
H0U
IO5
K05
L5P
MW7
PYQ
QGM
Z82
ZY1

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500