$46,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Only 128,064 KM, Duramax No Accidents
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Only 128,064 KM, Duramax No Accidents
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 128,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable heavy-duty truck? Look no further than this Accident Free, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT Crew Cab at The Used Car Factory. With its powerful 6.6L Duramax V8 diesel engine, this Silverado is ready to tackle any job. It comes equipped with 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating challenging terrain and hauling heavy loads.
This Silverado features a spacious and comfortable crew cab with black cloth interior, perfect for accommodating passengers or hauling cargo. It also boasts a long list of desirable features including air conditioning, heated mirrors, power windows, and cruise control.
This Silverado is a great option for those seeking a durable and dependable work truck or a family vehicle that can handle the demands of everyday life. With only 128,064 km on the odometer, this truck is not going to last long.
- Powerful Duramax V8 Diesel Engine: This truck is built for power and performance, ready to handle the toughest tasks.
- Allison 6 Speed Automatic Transmission: Smooth shifting, proven reliability.
- Spacious Crew Cab: Enjoy ample room for 6 passengers and cargo with the comfortable crew cab design.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive capability.
- Loaded with Features: This Silverado is equipped with a long list of features that make it a pleasure to drive.
We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit. Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety. Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
Call Dealer
204-541-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-541-1277