Just arriving more photos coming soon !

🔥 2020 Chevrolet Traverse 3LT True North – Loaded, Local & Accident-Free! 🔥

Discover comfort, space, and style in this beautiful 2020 Chevrolet Traverse True North Edition — equipped with the Driver Convenience Package and loaded with premium features!

✅ Only 97,669 km
✅ One Owner – Local Trade
✅ Accident-Free
✅ True North Package – Premium Trim & Styling
✅ Leather Seating – Comfort and Class Combined
✅ Dual Sunroofs – Let the Light In!
✅ Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
✅ Remote Start & Power Liftgate
✅ All-Wheel Drive Confidence
✅ Room for 7 – Family-Friendly SUV with Comfort for All!

This Traverse 3LT combines sharp looks, refined comfort, and reliable performance — perfect for families or anyone needing space and luxury without the new-car price tag.

💰 Financing Available – All Credit Welcome!
🛠️ Fully Inspected & Ready to Drive
📍 Locally Owned and Serviced

 

Experience the difference at The Used Car Factory in Oakbank — where great vehicles and genuine service come standard.

We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

97,669 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,669KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNEVHKW4LJ253500

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 97,669 KM

3LT
ABE
AR9
BGP
GAZ
H0Y
IOT
KI3
LFY
M3V
Q6S

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Dual Moonroof

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

