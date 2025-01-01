$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 97,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arriving more photo's coming soon !
🔥 2020 Chevrolet Traverse 3LT True North – Loaded, Local & Accident-Free! 🔥
Discover comfort, space, and style in this beautiful 2020 Chevrolet Traverse True North Edition — equipped with the Driver Convenience Package and loaded with premium features!
✅ Only 97,669 km
✅ One Owner – Local Trade
✅ Accident-Free
✅ True North Package – Premium Trim & Styling
✅ Leather Seating – Comfort and Class Combined
✅ Dual Sunroofs – Let the Light In!
✅ Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
✅ Remote Start & Power Liftgate
✅ All-Wheel Drive Confidence
✅ Room for 7 – Family-Friendly SUV with Comfort for All!
This Traverse 3LT combines sharp looks, refined comfort, and reliable performance — perfect for families or anyone needing space and luxury without the new-car price tag.
💰 Financing Available – All Credit Welcome!
🛠️ Fully Inspected & Ready to Drive
📍 Locally Owned and Serviced
Experience the difference at The Used Car Factory in Oakbank — where great vehicles and genuine service come standard.
We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
Vehicle Features
