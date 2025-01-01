Menu
<p data-start=160 data-end=240>🚗 <strong data-start=163 data-end=235>2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan – One Owner | Accident-Free | Fully Loaded</strong> 🚗</p><p data-start=242 data-end=507>This <strong data-start=247 data-end=276>2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan</strong> is the perfect mix of <strong data-start=299 data-end=362>sporty performance, cutting-edge tech, and everyday comfort</strong>. With just <strong data-start=374 data-end=387>92,102 km</strong>, this Si is a <strong data-start=402 data-end=438>one-owner, accident-free vehicle</strong> that’s been carefully maintained and is ready for its next driver.</p><p data-start=509 data-end=550>✨ <strong data-start=511 data-end=548>Performance & Driving Experience:</strong></p><ul data-start=551 data-end=788><li data-start=551 data-end=599><p data-start=553 data-end=599>1.5L Turbocharged i-VTEC 4-Cylinder (200 hp)</p></li><li data-start=600 data-end=652><p data-start=602 data-end=652>6-Speed Manual Transmission w/ Rev-Match Control</p></li><li data-start=653 data-end=729><p data-start=655 data-end=729>Sport-Tuned Suspension & Drive Mode Selector (Normal, Sport, Individual)</p></li><li data-start=730 data-end=788><p data-start=732 data-end=788>Limited-Slip Differential for enhanced grip & handling</p></li></ul><p data-start=790 data-end=816>✨ <strong data-start=792 data-end=814>Exterior Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=817 data-end=944><li data-start=817 data-end=837><p data-start=819 data-end=837>18 Alloy Wheels</p></li><li data-start=838 data-end=869><p data-start=840 data-end=869>LED Headlights & Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=870 data-end=909><p data-start=872 data-end=909>Gloss Black Grille & Sport Body Kit</p></li><li data-start=910 data-end=926><p data-start=912 data-end=926>Rear Spoiler</p></li><li data-start=927 data-end=944><p data-start=929 data-end=944>Power Sunroof</p></li></ul><p data-start=946 data-end=973>✨ <strong data-start=948 data-end=971>Interior & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=974 data-end=1235><li data-start=974 data-end=1037><p data-start=976 data-end=1037>Heated Sport Seats with Red Si Accents & Contrast Stitching</p></li><li data-start=1038 data-end=1077><p data-start=1040 data-end=1077>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=1078 data-end=1125><p data-start=1080 data-end=1125>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob</p></li><li data-start=1126 data-end=1184><p data-start=1128 data-end=1184>Spacious Rear Seating & 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li><li data-start=1185 data-end=1235><p data-start=1187 data-end=1235>Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry</p></li></ul><p data-start=1237 data-end=1271>✨ <strong data-start=1239 data-end=1269>Technology & Connectivity:</strong></p><ul data-start=1272 data-end=1503><li data-start=1272 data-end=1332><p data-start=1274 data-end=1332>9” Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1333 data-end=1379><p data-start=1335 data-end=1379>Premium Bose Audio System with 12 Speakers</p></li><li data-start=1380 data-end=1405><p data-start=1382 data-end=1405>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li><li data-start=1406 data-end=1464><p data-start=1408 data-end=1464>Digital Driver’s Display with customizable info screen</p></li><li data-start=1465 data-end=1503><p data-start=1467 data-end=1503>USB Ports & Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li></ul><p data-start=1505 data-end=1562>✨ <strong data-start=1507 data-end=1560>Safety & Driver Assistance (Honda Sensing Suite):</strong></p><ul data-start=1563 data-end=1805><li data-start=1563 data-end=1596><p data-start=1565 data-end=1596>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)</p></li><li data-start=1597 data-end=1634><p data-start=1599 data-end=1634>Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)</p></li><li data-start=1635 data-end=1670><p data-start=1637 data-end=1670>Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)</p></li><li data-start=1671 data-end=1717><p data-start=1673 data-end=1717>Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)</p></li><li data-start=1718 data-end=1773><p data-start=1720 data-end=1773>Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=1774 data-end=1805><p data-start=1776 data-end=1805>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</p></li></ul><p data-start=1807 data-end=1907>✅ <strong data-start=1823 data-end=1836>One Owner</strong><br data-start=1836 data-end=1839 />✅ <strong data-start=1841 data-end=1866>Accident-Free History</strong><br data-start=1866 data-end=1869 />✅ <strong data-start=1871 data-end=1919>Loaded with Sport, Tech, and Safety Features</strong><br data-start=1919 data-end=1922 />✅ <strong data-start=1924 data-end=1961>Balance of Honda Factory Warranty</strong><br data-start=1961 data-end=1964 />✅ <strong data-start=1966 data-end=2003>Fresh Safety Inspection Completed</strong><br data-start=2003 data-end=2006 />✅ <strong data-start=2008 data-end=2037>Brand New Tires Installed</strong></p><p data-start=1807 data-end=1907> </p><p data-start=1909 data-end=2106>This Civic Si delivers <strong data-start=1932 data-end=1957>thrilling performance</strong> without compromising on comfort, safety, or efficiency. Don’t miss your chance to own one of the most sought-after sport sedans on the road today!</p><p> </p><p data-start=2108 data-end=2176>📞 Call/Text  204-541-1277 for more information — this Si won’t last long!</p><p data-start=2108 data-end=2176> </p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black + red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

