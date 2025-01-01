$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
SI , Accident Free, One Owner
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black + red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,104 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan – One Owner | Accident-Free | Fully Loaded 🚗
This 2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan is the perfect mix of sporty performance, cutting-edge tech, and everyday comfort. With just 92,102 km, this Si is a one-owner, accident-free vehicle that’s been carefully maintained and is ready for its next driver.
✨ Performance & Driving Experience:
1.5L Turbocharged i-VTEC 4-Cylinder (200 hp)
6-Speed Manual Transmission w/ Rev-Match Control
Sport-Tuned Suspension & Drive Mode Selector (Normal, Sport, Individual)
Limited-Slip Differential for enhanced grip & handling
✨ Exterior Features:
18" Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights & Fog Lights
Gloss Black Grille & Sport Body Kit
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
✨ Interior & Comfort:
Heated Sport Seats with Red Si Accents & Contrast Stitching
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Spacious Rear Seating & 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry
✨ Technology & Connectivity:
9” Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Premium Bose Audio System with 12 Speakers
Wireless Charging Pad
Digital Driver’s Display with customizable info screen
USB Ports & Bluetooth Connectivity
✨ Safety & Driver Assistance (Honda Sensing Suite):
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
✅ One Owner
✅ Accident-Free History
✅ Loaded with Sport, Tech, and Safety Features
✅ Balance of Honda Factory Warranty
✅ Fresh Safety Inspection Completed
✅ Brand New Tires Installed
This Civic Si delivers thrilling performance without compromising on comfort, safety, or efficiency. Don’t miss your chance to own one of the most sought-after sport sedans on the road today!
📞 Call/Text 204-541-1277 for more information — this Si won’t last long!
Vehicle Features
