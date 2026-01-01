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<p class=isSelectedEnd>🚜 <strong>2023 BOBCAT T66 COMPACT TRACK LOADER</strong> 🚜<br><strong>Only 249 Hours | Joystick Controls | A/C | Backup Camera | Leasing options available </strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Take your productivity to the next level with this exceptionally clean <strong>2023 Bobcat T66 Compact Track Loader</strong>. With only <strong>249 hours</strong>, this machine is barely broken in and ready to tackle construction, landscaping, farming, snow removal, and property maintenance jobs with ease.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Powered by a dependable turbocharged diesel engine and equipped with premium features, the T66 delivers impressive lifting capacity, excellent stability, and superior operator comfort.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✅ Only 249 Hours<br>✅ Pilot Joystick Controls<br>✅ Enclosed Heated & Air-Conditioned Cab<br>✅ Backup Camera<br>✅ Rubber Tracks<br>✅ High-Visibility Cab Design<br>✅ Auxiliary Hydraulics<br>✅ Ride Control<br>✅ Deluxe Operator Environment<br>✅ Excellent Condition Inside & Out</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>The Bobcat T66 is known for its outstanding performance, smooth operation, and versatility. Whether youre expanding your fleet or upgrading your current equipment, this low-hour machine represents exceptional value.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📞 Contact us today for to schedule a viewing before its gone!</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.<br>We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.<br>All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.<br>The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821.</p>

2023 Bobcat T-190

Details Description Features

$92,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Bobcat T-190

T-66 ONLY 249 HOURS

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14182378

2023 Bobcat T-190

T-66 ONLY 249 HOURS

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

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Contact Seller

$92,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN B4SB28710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Skid Steer
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

🚜 2023 BOBCAT T66 COMPACT TRACK LOADER 🚜
Only 249 Hours | Joystick Controls | A/C | Backup Camera | Leasing options available 

Take your productivity to the next level with this exceptionally clean 2023 Bobcat T66 Compact Track Loader. With only 249 hours, this machine is barely broken in and ready to tackle construction, landscaping, farming, snow removal, and property maintenance jobs with ease.

Powered by a dependable turbocharged diesel engine and equipped with premium features, the T66 delivers impressive lifting capacity, excellent stability, and superior operator comfort.

✅ Only 249 Hours
✅ Pilot Joystick Controls
✅ Enclosed Heated & Air-Conditioned Cab
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Rubber Tracks
✅ High-Visibility Cab Design
✅ Auxiliary Hydraulics
✅ Ride Control
✅ Deluxe Operator Environment
✅ Excellent Condition Inside & Out

The Bobcat T66 is known for its outstanding performance, smooth operation, and versatility. Whether you're expanding your fleet or upgrading your current equipment, this low-hour machine represents exceptional value.

📞 Contact us today for to schedule a viewing before it's gone!

Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.
We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.
The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

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204-541-XXXX

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204-541-1277

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$92,999

+ taxes & licensing>

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2023 Bobcat T-190