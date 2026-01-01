$92,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Bobcat T-190
T-66 ONLY 249 HOURS
2023 Bobcat T-190
T-66 ONLY 249 HOURS
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
$92,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Skid Steer
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
🚜 2023 BOBCAT T66 COMPACT TRACK LOADER 🚜
Only 249 Hours | Joystick Controls | A/C | Backup Camera | Leasing options available
Take your productivity to the next level with this exceptionally clean 2023 Bobcat T66 Compact Track Loader. With only 249 hours, this machine is barely broken in and ready to tackle construction, landscaping, farming, snow removal, and property maintenance jobs with ease.
Powered by a dependable turbocharged diesel engine and equipped with premium features, the T66 delivers impressive lifting capacity, excellent stability, and superior operator comfort.
✅ Only 249 Hours
✅ Pilot Joystick Controls
✅ Enclosed Heated & Air-Conditioned Cab
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Rubber Tracks
✅ High-Visibility Cab Design
✅ Auxiliary Hydraulics
✅ Ride Control
✅ Deluxe Operator Environment
✅ Excellent Condition Inside & Out
The Bobcat T66 is known for its outstanding performance, smooth operation, and versatility. Whether you're expanding your fleet or upgrading your current equipment, this low-hour machine represents exceptional value.
📞 Contact us today for to schedule a viewing before it's gone!
Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.
We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.
The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
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204-541-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-541-1277