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<p class=isSelectedEnd>🔥 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION AWD – Accident Free 🔥</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Only $27,994</strong><br><strong>Only 67,530 km</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Enjoy European refinement, excellent versatility and confident all-season capability in this 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan. With its spacious interior, smooth turbocharged performance and 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive, this Tiguan is an excellent choice for Manitoba driving.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✅ Accident Free<br>✅ Only 67,530 km<br>✅ 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive<br>✅ 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Inline 4-Cylinder Engine<br>✅ 184 Horsepower and 221 lb-ft of Torque<br>✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>✅ Spacious and Comfortable Interior<br>✅ Remote Vehicle Start<br>✅ Backup Camera<br>✅ Bluetooth Connectivity<br>✅ Apple CarPlay and Android Auto<br>✅ Heated Front Seats<br>✅ Alloy Wheels</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🛡️ <strong>Balance of Volkswagen Factory Powertrain Warranty</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Factory powertrain warranty coverage remains until <strong>August 16, 2027 or 100,000 km</strong>, whichever comes first.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This Tiguan offers an excellent combination of comfort, practicality, fuel efficiency and all-weather confidence. Its accident-free history, low kilometres and remaining factory powertrain warranty make it a strong choice for anyone looking for a dependable, modern AWD SUV.</p><p>Get Pre-Approved, Apply Today Drive Today.<br>We are proud members of the Manitoba Used Car Dealers Association and the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.<br>All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.<br>The Used Car Factory’s Dealers permit is #4821.<br>Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.</p>

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

67,649 KM

Details Description Features

$27,994

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline/ Accident Free/ Low Km

Watch This Vehicle
14530824

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline/ Accident Free/ Low Km

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,994

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,649KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX5PM095249

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KG-1026
  • Mileage 67,649 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION AWD – Accident Free 🔥

Only $27,994
Only 67,530 km

Enjoy European refinement, excellent versatility and confident all-season capability in this 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan. With its spacious interior, smooth turbocharged performance and 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive, this Tiguan is an excellent choice for Manitoba driving.

✅ Accident Free
✅ Only 67,530 km
✅ 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
✅ 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Inline 4-Cylinder Engine
✅ 184 Horsepower and 221 lb-ft of Torque
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
✅ Spacious and Comfortable Interior
✅ Remote Vehicle Start
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Alloy Wheels

🛡️ Balance of Volkswagen Factory Powertrain Warranty

Factory powertrain warranty coverage remains until August 16, 2027 or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.

This Tiguan offers an excellent combination of comfort, practicality, fuel efficiency and all-weather confidence. Its accident-free history, low kilometres and remaining factory powertrain warranty make it a strong choice for anyone looking for a dependable, modern AWD SUV.

Get Pre-Approved, Apply Today Drive Today.
We are proud members of the Manitoba Used Car Dealers Association and the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.
The Used Car Factory’s Dealers permit is #4821.
Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

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204-541-XXXX

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204-541-1277

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$27,994

+ taxes & licensing>

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan