$27,994+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline/ Accident Free/ Low Km
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline/ Accident Free/ Low Km
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$27,994
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KG-1026
- Mileage 67,649 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION AWD – Accident Free 🔥
Only $27,994
Only 67,530 km
Enjoy European refinement, excellent versatility and confident all-season capability in this 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan. With its spacious interior, smooth turbocharged performance and 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive, this Tiguan is an excellent choice for Manitoba driving.
✅ Accident Free
✅ Only 67,530 km
✅ 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
✅ 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Inline 4-Cylinder Engine
✅ 184 Horsepower and 221 lb-ft of Torque
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
✅ Spacious and Comfortable Interior
✅ Remote Vehicle Start
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Alloy Wheels
🛡️ Balance of Volkswagen Factory Powertrain Warranty
Factory powertrain warranty coverage remains until August 16, 2027 or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.
This Tiguan offers an excellent combination of comfort, practicality, fuel efficiency and all-weather confidence. Its accident-free history, low kilometres and remaining factory powertrain warranty make it a strong choice for anyone looking for a dependable, modern AWD SUV.
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We are proud members of the Manitoba Used Car Dealers Association and the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments and prices are plus applicable taxes.
The Used Car Factory’s Dealers permit is #4821.
Where Great Vehicles and Genuine Service come standard.
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204-541-1277