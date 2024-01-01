$27,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD
2013 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,223KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,223 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Portage Toyota
2016 Kingsport Other 278DDS 0 $21,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner SR5 108,429 KM $43,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE HYBRID 68,058 KM $43,900 + tax & lic
Email Portage Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2013 Toyota Tundra