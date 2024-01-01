Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Toyota Tundra

121,223 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1724794072
  2. 1724794072
  3. 1724794072
  4. 1724794072
  5. 1724794072
  6. 1724794072
  7. 1724794072
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,223KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,223 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2016 Kingsport Other 278DDS for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2016 Kingsport Other 278DDS 0 $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2021 Toyota 4Runner SR5 108,429 KM $43,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE HYBRID for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE HYBRID 68,058 KM $43,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Tundra