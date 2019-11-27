Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Buick Encore

* CXL AWD PREMIUM * FR & RR PARK ASSIST * LANE DEPARTURE *

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Encore

* CXL AWD PREMIUM * FR & RR PARK ASSIST * LANE DEPARTURE *

Location

Craig Dunn Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2345 Sissons Dr, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 3P1

204-239-5770

  1. 4393917
  2. 4393917
  3. 4393917
  4. 4393917
  5. 4393917
  6. 4393917
Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,255KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4393917
  • Stock #: 10286B
  • VIN: KL4CJHSB0EB662979
Exterior Colour
White[White Pearl Tricoat]
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
$0 Down. * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING * LEATHER SEATING * Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Remote Start, Front & Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, 18 Chrome Wheels, Bose Premium Sound System, Power Seats, Heated Front Seats, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, XM Satellite Radio Ready feature this 2014 Buick Encore CXL All Wheel Drive Premium SUV.



Text us at 204-400-1172 for more info!



Price does not included GST or PST.



We offer the most competitive finance rates through 13 banks and credit unions



This vehicle is also a Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle which includes:



150+ Point Inspection performed by a GM trained technician



Extensive mechanical and appearance reconditioning



Minimum 3 month / 5,000 km's Used Vehicle Limited Warranty



24-hour Roadside Assistance



30 day / 2,500 km Exchange Privilege



Please read all ads carefully.



Dealer Permit #0559

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Craig Dunn Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2016 Ford Fusion
 99,238 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 75,541 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Pilot * T...
 45,512 KM
$40,000 + tax & lic
Craig Dunn Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Craig Dunn Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2345 Sissons Dr, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 3P1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-239-XXXX

(click to show)

204-239-5770

Send A Message