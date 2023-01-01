$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD
LE
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
217,493KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10539225
- Stock #: 11200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 11200
- Mileage 217,493 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Portage Toyota
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5