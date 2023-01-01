Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

217,493 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LE

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1697223745
  2. 1697223746
  3. 1697223745
  4. 1697223745
  5. 1697223745
  6. 1697223745
  7. 1697223745
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
217,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10539225
  • Stock #: 11200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 11200
  • Mileage 217,493 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Portage Toyota

2020 Toyota Highland...
 44,362 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 16,046 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna LE
 134,417 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory