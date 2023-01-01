Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

223,989 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

223,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9605509
  • Stock #: 11692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,989 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Tundra SR5 Double cab . Running boards , Rear Step , Remote start .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

