<p>2016 KINGSPORT 27DDS . DRY WEIGHT 7646 . GVWR 9590 LBS </p>

2016 Kingsport Other

Details

$21,900

278DDS

278DDS

2016 Kingsport Other

278DDS

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2016 KINGSPORT 27DDS . DRY WEIGHT 7646 . GVWR 9590 LBS 

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-XXXX

204-857-7874

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2016 Kingsport Other