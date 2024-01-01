Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOW LOW KM . AMAZING CONDITION . TONNEAU , BED MAT , NEW TIRES . COME HAVE A LOOK TODAY .</p>

2016 Toyota Tacoma

64,279 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road Access Cab

Watch This Vehicle
11988915

2016 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road Access Cab

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1733421910
  2. 1733421910
  3. 1733421910
  4. 1733421910
  5. 1733421910
  6. 1733421910
Contact Seller

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,279KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,279 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW KM . AMAZING CONDITION . TONNEAU , BED MAT , NEW TIRES . COME HAVE A LOOK TODAY .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Access Cab for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Access Cab 64,279 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 56,120 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2023 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX 69,469 KM $58,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tacoma