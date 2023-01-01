$28,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XLE
Location
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
70,289KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9467748
- Stock #: 7708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Local XLE AWD in white . Great condition !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
