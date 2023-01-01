Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

70,289 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,289KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9467748
  • Stock #: 7708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Local XLE AWD in white . Great condition !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Portage Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 70,289 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna X...
 88,184 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris
118,468 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory