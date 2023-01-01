Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

129,686 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Limited Platinum

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Limited Platinum

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,686KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9596017
  • Stock #: 8023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

