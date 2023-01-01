$26,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD
Limited Platinum
Location
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
129,686KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9596017
- Stock #: 8023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,686 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5