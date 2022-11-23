$39,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2017 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
88,184KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9428037
- Stock #: 8222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 88,184 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 XLE AWD Sienna . Comes with body side mouldings , 3M hood protection , new tires . Fantastic condition !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
