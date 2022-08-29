Menu
2018 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite

1 KM

Details

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2018 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite

2018 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite

19RBS

2018 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite

19RBS

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9049705
  Stock #: 11932
  VIN: 5ZT2CXHC4JL004001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 COACHMEN APEX 19RBS

DRYWEIGHT: 3700LBS

GVWR: 4700LBS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

