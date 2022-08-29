$24,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite
19RBS
1KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9049705
- Stock #: 11932
- VIN: 5ZT2CXHC1JL004001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 COACHMEN APEX 19RBS
DRYWEIGHT: 3700LBS
GVWR: 4700LBS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
