2018 Forest River R-POD
RPT 190
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FOREST RIVER RPOD 190 . DRY WEIGHT 2766 LBS . GVWR 3817 LBS .
