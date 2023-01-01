Menu
2018 Forest River R-POD

0 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2018 Forest River R-POD

2018 Forest River R-POD

RPT 190

2018 Forest River R-POD

RPT 190

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FOREST RIVER RPOD 190 . DRY WEIGHT 2766 LBS . GVWR 3817 LBS .

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

