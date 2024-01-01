Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUPER LOW KM LOCAL TRADE COROLLA . WONT LAST .</p>

2018 Toyota Corolla

31,518 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1727884778
  2. 1727884778
  3. 1727884778
  4. 1727884778
  5. 1727884778
  6. 1727884778
  7. 1727884778
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,518KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GALACTIC AQUA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,518 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM LOCAL TRADE COROLLA . WON'T LAST .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2018 Toyota Corolla LE 31,518 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra LIMITED CREWMAX for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2022 Toyota Tundra LIMITED CREWMAX 52,457 KM $59,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE HYBRID for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE HYBRID 68,058 KM $43,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla