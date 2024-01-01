2018 Toyota Corolla

$23,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,518KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GALACTIC AQUA
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,518 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM LOCAL TRADE COROLLA . WON'T LAST .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
