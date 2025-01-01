Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

84,771 KM

Details Features

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12947423

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1757357317
  2. 1757357317
  3. 1757357317
  4. 1757357317
  5. 1757357317
  6. 1757357317
  7. 1757357317
Contact Seller

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,771KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,771 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 84,771 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LIMITED for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LIMITED 80,856 KM $54,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2019 GMC Sierra 1500