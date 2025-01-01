$53,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
Used
84,771KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,771 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
