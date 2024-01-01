Menu
<p>KINGSPORT 27 FT WITH BUNKS . GREAT SHAPE .  6623 LB DRY , 9800 GVWR .</p>

2020 Kingsport 276 BHS

$27,900

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

KINGSPORT 27 FT WITH BUNKS . GREAT SHAPE .  6623 LB DRY , 9800 GVWR .

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
