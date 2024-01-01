$27,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Kingsport 276 BHS
2020 Kingsport 276 BHS
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
KINGSPORT 27 FT WITH BUNKS . GREAT SHAPE . 6623 LB DRY , 9800 GVWR .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Portage Toyota
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Kingsport 276 BHS