<p>SPORT UPGRADE PACKAGE . COMES WITH TOYOTA REMOTE START .</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

62,505 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,505KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,505 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT UPGRADE PACKAGE . COMES WITH TOYOTA REMOTE START .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-XXXX

204-857-7874

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2020 Toyota Corolla