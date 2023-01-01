$27,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE Upgrade
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE Upgrade
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
62,505KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,505 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT UPGRADE PACKAGE . COMES WITH TOYOTA REMOTE START .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Portage Toyota
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Call Dealer
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2020 Toyota Corolla