$22,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,095KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,095 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW LOW KM LOCAL TRADE . REMOTE START .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
2020 Toyota Corolla