<p>LOW LOW KM LOCAL TRADE . REMOTE START .</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

43,095 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,095KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,095 KM

LOW LOW KM LOCAL TRADE . REMOTE START .

Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Toyota Corolla