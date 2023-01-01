Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Sienna

12,468 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1687890171
  2. 1687890171
  3. 1687890171
  4. 1687890171
  5. 1687890171
  6. 1687890171
  7. 1687890171
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,468KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115616
  • Stock #: 10451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 12,468 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Portage Toyota

2021 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 26,126 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jayco 267BHSW
0 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2019 Kodiak 261RBSL
0 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory