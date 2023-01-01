$48,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX
2020 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
81,049KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,049 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2020 TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX . COMES WITH TONNEAU COVER AND RUNNING BOARDS .
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Security
Automatic High Beams
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Portage Toyota
2020 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX 81,049 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota 4Runner Trd Pro 18,734 KM $69,000 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 44,362 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
Email Portage Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Call Dealer
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2020 Toyota Tundra