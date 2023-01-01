Menu
<p>2020 TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX .  COMES WITH TONNEAU COVER AND RUNNING BOARDS .</p>

2020 Toyota Tundra

81,049 KM

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,049KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,049 KM

2020 TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX .  COMES WITH TONNEAU COVER AND RUNNING BOARDS .

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2020 Toyota Tundra