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<p>5.7 LITRE V8 TUNDRA TRD SPORT CREWMAX . LOW KM .</p>

2020 Toyota Tundra

94,754 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport Crewmax

Watch This Vehicle
14227232

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport Crewmax

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1780677674
  2. 1780677674
  3. 1780677674
  4. 1780677674
  5. 1780677674
  6. 1780677674
Contact Seller

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
94,754KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,754 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7 LITRE V8 TUNDRA TRD SPORT CREWMAX . LOW KM .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

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204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

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$47,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2020 Toyota Tundra