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<p>IN STOCK 2021 PUMA 26 FT FKDS . DRY 6595 LB GVRW 8193 . FRONT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE AND TWO SLIDES . COMES WITH OUTSIDE KITCHEN . UNIT SHOWS LIKE NEW .</p>

2021 Puma 26FKDS

Details Description

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Puma 26FKDS

26FKDS

Watch This Vehicle
14085318

2021 Puma 26FKDS

26FKDS

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

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Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

IN STOCK 2021 PUMA 26 FT FKDS . DRY 6595 LB GVRW 8193 . FRONT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE AND TWO SLIDES . COMES WITH OUTSIDE KITCHEN . UNIT SHOWS LIKE NEW .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

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$27,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2021 Puma 26FKDS