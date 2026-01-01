$27,900+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Puma 26FKDS
26FKDS
2021 Puma 26FKDS
26FKDS
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
IN STOCK 2021 PUMA 26 FT FKDS . DRY 6595 LB GVRW 8193 . FRONT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE AND TWO SLIDES . COMES WITH OUTSIDE KITCHEN . UNIT SHOWS LIKE NEW .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Portage Toyota
Saskatchewan Ave
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Call Dealer
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2021 Puma 26FKDS