2022 Puma 30RKQS

0 KM

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2022 Puma 30RKQS

2022 Puma 30RKQS

2022 Puma 30RKQS

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8422854
  • Stock #: 11443

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cafe Latte
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

2022 PUMA 30RKQS .  DRY WEIGHT 7838 LBS . GVWR 9600 LBS .  

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

