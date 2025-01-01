$23,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,134KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11955
- Mileage 54,134 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Security
Automatic High Beams
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Portage Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 61,347 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LIMITED 80,856 KM $54,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE HYBRID 74,025 KM $39,500 + tax & lic
Email Portage Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota
Saskatchewan Ave
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2022 Toyota Corolla