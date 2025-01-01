Menu
<p>2022 TUNDRA SR5 CREWMAX 4WD . LOCAL TRADE , COMES WITH WINTER TIRES AND RIMS . EXCELLENT CONDITION .</p>

2022 Toyota Tundra

61,347 KM

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

SR5

12689286

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,347KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,347 KM

2022 TUNDRA SR5 CREWMAX 4WD . LOCAL TRADE , COMES WITH WINTER TIRES AND RIMS . EXCELLENT CONDITION .

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2022 Toyota Tundra