$27,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda Civic
Touring
2023 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,572KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,572 KM
Vehicle Description
HONDA CIVIC TOURING . LOADED TOURING MODEL .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Portage Toyota
Saskatchewan Ave
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Call Dealer
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2023 Honda Civic