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<p>HONDA CIVIC TOURING . LOADED TOURING MODEL .</p>

2023 Honda Civic

69,572 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14085330

2023 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1778601667
  2. 1778601666
  3. 1778601666
  4. 1778601666
  5. 1778601667
  6. 1778601666
  7. 1778601666
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,572KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,572 KM

Vehicle Description

HONDA CIVIC TOURING . LOADED TOURING MODEL .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

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$27,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2023 Honda Civic